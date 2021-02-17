SUNBURY — Sunbury will not have a state of emergency declared during the projected snowstorm later today.
Sunbury streets department foreman Steve Welker said the city will continue its plan of staying up with the snow and not asking residents to move their vehicles.
Welker said depending on what snow falls, the city will announce what routes will be cleaned in the coming days.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said he hopes to be able to close Line Street for one more round of sledding.
"With another snowfall coming to town we are hoping to get another fun sledding day in," he said. "We are glad to keep this tradition going in Sunbury for the kids and parents and we ask that everyone is respectful to property owners and cleaning up any garbage. Remember to be safe and have fun."
— Francis Scarcella