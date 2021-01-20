SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue to investigate several incidents that have occurred in the city in the course of the last month.
Chief Brad Hare said his department continues to accept tips and have been interviewing people about three armed robberies that took place in December and the most recent case where officers said a man approached an 8th Street residence displaying a handgun before leaving the property.
Hare said home surveillance cameras picked up the incident.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen is investigating the incident and said the department has been receiving several tips, including information about a man who on Dec. 29 was involved in an aggravated assault on 11th Street.
The first incident occurred on Dec. 15 when a man entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer’s back while demanding narcotics. The man was able to flee out a back door, police said.
The second was on Christmas Eve when two armed males entered Penn Jersey Mart on North Fourth Street while displaying handguns and assaulting an employee before robbing the register and fleeing, police said.
The third occurred on Dec. 28 when a man entered Puff’s on Market Street, assaulted an employee, and held a screwdriver to his back while demanding the register be opened.
"The officers have worked long hours," Hare said. "We have good video and we are piecing things together and these crimes will be solved."
Bremigen said he will continue to accept tips from the general public about any crimes, not just the current rash of incidents.
To speak with an officer, Bremigen said residents can call the Sunbury Police Department at 570-286-4587 or call Northumberland County 911.