SUNBURY — A few interested parties are inquiring about the former silk mill property while city officials continue to work with owners Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC, in order to find an industry to take over the property at the Walnut Street Extension.
"Local and state government officials began working with plant Director of Operations, Brian Burke to pursue 'what’s next' for the site," City Administrator Jody Ocker said in a press release.
The plant announced in early June it would be shuttering, leaving the 25-acre property vacant.
Ocker said the city has received some calls about the property.
"Although it is far too early to announce specifics, a few leads have come forward," Ocker said. “We will continue to work aggressively together until a new employer moves in. While the closure of the textile mill was devastating news on the heels of UPMC’s departure from the community hospital earlier this year, there is also an opportunity here to attract a quality employer that will offer family-sustaining jobs for residents of Sunbury and surrounding communities," Ocker said.
Glen Raven, located at 1150 Walnut Street Extension sits on more than 25 acres.
The facility has made upgrades which include an electrical system with four substations and nine modern loading docks, Ocker said.
The site is close to major transportation routes including Route 61, Route 147 and US 11-15 and close to Interstate 80 and the 180 interchanges.
The team of Ocker, Burke, state Rep. Lynda Culver and Focus Central Pennsylvania Executive Director Lauren Bryson, have been meeting weekly to develop an aggressive marketing plan targeting C-Level decision-makers of quality companies considering expansion in the northeast U.S., site location consultants and developers, Ocker said.
The property has been listed on ZoomProspector and PASiteSearch, and promoted in industry newsletters, Ocker said.
Ocker said the city is impressed and grateful for the commitment of Glen Raven’s corporate leaders who are putting job creation above financial return for the company in pursuing the next chapter for the textile mill and taking care of employees.
"Sunbury City Council is fully engaged and rolling out the welcome mat for investors, developers, and employers," Ocker said. "Sunbury is an ideal location for business and industry touting proximity to major highways and rail corridor for logistics."
Councilman Jim Eister agreed with Ocker.
"Any business coming into Sunbury will be a positive for us all," Eister said Friday. "It is a great piece of land and we are working with people to help fill the site."