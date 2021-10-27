SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council is aware of code department concerns about the safety of the department’s officers and wants the public to show respect when dealing with code issues.
City Administrator Derrick Backer informed City Council Monday night the department wanted to make board members aware they had concerns for their safety when they are arriving at some properties.
Backer said officers have complained they have been shouted at and threatened.
Police Chief Brad Hare said his department will not tolerate it and officers will be on an extra lookout for any issues.
Backer said there has been nothing serious but wanted council to be updated on the department’s concern.