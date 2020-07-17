Sunbury officials place picnic tables outside to help downtown businesses

SUNBURY — A section of 3rd Street in the city will be closed so picnic tables can be placed between Woodlawn Avenue and Market Street for patrons visiting downtown eateries and bars.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said City Council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich wanted to help downtown businesses out by providing outdoor seating for patrons of bars and restaurants.
On Friday city employees began to block off the street and place the picnic benches in place.
"These benches are for everyone to come and sit and eat and drink if they want," she said. "We are trying to come up with ways to help businesses through these tough times and providing more seating for them is a good way to start."
The road will remain closed until further notice, Ocker said.
Last month City Council passed an open container temporary ordinance which allowed people to be able to drink and eat in Cameron Park.
The benches are being placed in a common area and are not exclusive to any one restaurant, Councilman Jim Eister said.
"We are trying to help the local businesses through hard times," Eister said.
"This is for anyone who gets food from any business or drinks from any business and wants to sit there."
Ocker said City Council and Karlovich are also open to listening to business owners who may have ideas to help promote the downtown.
Ocker said with the current restrictions placed on bars and restaurants by Gov. Tom Wolf, due to COVID-19 spikes, the city wanted to help.
"We want people to reach out to us," she said. "We are here to listen and if we could help in any way, we will."