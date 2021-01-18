SUNBURY — A new city police station building is expected to be operational by the end of September, according to the architects who designed the $1 million project.
Ted Strosser, of Strosser/Baer Architects LLC, of Sunbury, told council during a Monday special session that if the board approved the designs, he would publicly advertise the construction to anyone interested in bidding.
By a 4-0 vote — yes votes from Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Josh Brosious, along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich — council approved the designs to renovate the 4,900 square-foot building at 337 Arch St. Councilman Chris Reis was absent from the meeting.
"We believe now that we are moving forward we can get this done by the end of September," Strosser said.
Brosious, who has been leery of the project from the beginning, said he voted yes to move forward but will be watching the spending.
"I will vote no to begin the project unless we get grant money to cover the majority of the cost of the project," he said after the meeting. "I will not pass the bill on to the taxpayers or the future taxpayers of the city of Sunbury. Right now, the city is in a good financial situation and I will not jeopardize that."
Final bids are due on Feb. 18 and council will open them that day, Strosser said.
Council approved a $1.25 million loan last year from Northumberland National Bank and will begin making a $65,000 a year payment in 2022, according to city Treasurer Kevin Troup.
The city purchased the property from the late Jess Woodring's estate for $125,000.