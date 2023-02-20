SUNBURY — The new text-to-pay parking meter system in Sunbury will be put in place in the near future after a slight delay, Police Chief Brad Hare said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The new meters were installed in the beginning of January and Hare said a delay in the text-to-pay system is being resolved and will be up and running with signage in place through the city in the next few weeks.
Hare told council he also wanted people to know that the new meters only take quarters and when the meters were being emptied they found dimes and other change.
Brosious and the council voted to set aside $70,000 of American Rescue funds in order to purchase the mechanisms that will be placed inside the meters, as well as various signs throughout the downtown explaining how to use the text-to-pay system late last year.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city.
Council approved raising the parking meter fees from 25 cents an hour to 50 cents an hour, while changing the parking lot meters from 75 cents for three hours to 50 cents an hour.
If an individual chooses, they can use the text-to-pay system so they don’t have to use coins.
At Monday's meeting council also approved two more donations to the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park.
According to former Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who is charge of the project, $24,700 has been pledged to the project and he told council he was thrilled to be getting support from the community.
Karlovich also said that on Saturday the group will be at the S.W.E.E.P project site, which is between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, for the first volunteer cleanup.
Karlovich said food would be provided to volunteers who are helping.
Council also approved March 6 as "Overdose Remembrance Day" which will consist of black balloons being hung from parking meters through the city.
Hare said the city has had two suspected overdose deaths in the last two weeks and he believes the day is important.
"This is something that is special to people," he said. "I am in full support of this day for families."
Council agreed and approved the day.
Council will meet again on Feb. 27 at 6:15 p.m. after last week's meeting was canceled because the agenda was not posted on the website in accordance to state law.