SUNBURY — Sunbury Council ended 2019 by passing its 2020 budget with no tax increase and saying goodbye to a longtime city leader on Monday.
And they had some fun.
"I'd like to say to Councilwoman Beth Kremer it was a pleasure serving with you," Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "And even though we didn't always get along we at least communicated."
Kremer thanked council members and had a little fun with Karlovich.
"You even turned out OK," Kremer joked. "I ended up liking you."
Councilman Jim Eister thanked Kremer for her years of service, which included City Council from 1992 until 2002, City Treasurer from 2002 until 2013 and again on City Council from 2016 through the end of 2019.
"You have been great to work with and we have done a lot of good things in the city," Eister said. "I hope you don't just retire."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare called for a round of applause and the crowd of about 40 stood to clap for Kremer.
"I thank everyone for all the support they gave me through the years," Kremer said.
"Now let's get back business."
Council passed the $4.5 million budget with no tax increase for property owners.
The next meeting will be held Jan. 6 when incoming Councilman Elect Josh Brosious and Eister will be sworn in.