SUNBURY — Sunbury police are asking all businesses and organizations within city limits to contact them and update their contact information.
Chief Brad Hare said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March officers began to conduct routine business checks and found that as they checking officers found they didn't have contact information.
"In light of COVID-19, we began to resume our business checks," Hare said. "When we discovered some buildings that were not secure, we had trouble contacting the proper people."
Hare said police are now asking any business owner to come to the police station or check the city's website to fill out the proper forms.
"That way we have all the proper documents in our records management system," Hare said. "Then if there are any issues, like alarms going off, or unsecured properties we can look them up and call the proper person immediately."
Hare said the same information for churches, non-profits, like the United Way, of medical clinics downtown, should also contact the department if they have nor already done so.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said it is good for the city to keep accurate records.
"This is just something we believe will be helpful to the business owner and the police department," he said. "That way if an alarm goes off in the middle of the night, we know exactly who to call, and it won't tie up an officer searching for an owner or the right contact person."