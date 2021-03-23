SUNBURY — Sunbury Police officers will wear body cameras beginning next month, becoming the first Valley police department to use the technology.
The cameras and system upgrade to existing dashboard cameras in police cruisers will be paid for with a $50,000 grant obtained from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was happy to announce the department would be updating its equipment, which also includes new dashboard cameras inside the police vehicles.
Hare made the announcement to City Council Monday night.
"We are happy to be continuing to move the department forward," he said.
The body cameras are on constant record, Hare said. As soon as an officer enters the police station the units will begin to automatically download the footage to a secure server in case any evidence is needed, Hare said. If there are issues with the wireless connection, then a card can be removed from the units and downloaded manually, Hare said. "The units are on a constant loop and will always be recording," he said.
Last July, supervisors in Mahoning Township in Montour County approved the purchase of body cameras for its officers. Chief Fred Dyroff said Tuesday his department has the equipment and cameras but the server to store the data is not up and running yet so the cameras are not operational.
Testing for officers
Hare also announced the department, which is currently staffed at seven full-time officers, is testing to hire two more in the near future.
Hare said testing is on Saturday and he is confident the department will select good candidates for the positions.
Former Officer Terry Ketchum announced earlier this month he would be resigning from his full-time position after he accepted a different job.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is happy to see the department continuing to move forward.
Karlovich also said he was thrilled to see the department being able to hire additional officers.
"We have a great police department and it continues to get better," he said. "With the addition of the new police department coming soon, this is a definite positive for the officers and the community."