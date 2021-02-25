SUNBURY — Eight city officers responded to nearly 9,650 calls in 2020, according to Sunbury police.
That's around 1,206 calls per officer.
According to a Strategic Management Planning Program audit and five-year plan, by Management Partners, of Ohio, the department is well-staffed — but the officers disagree.
A report was delivered to City Council Monday night that showed 8,650 calls were reported from the county 911 center, but Cpl. Brad Slack said the department received around 1,000 more calls directly to the station. Approximately 300 of them came from ChildLine calls.
Wayne Chapman, who prepared the report, said the city's police department only has a scheduling problem.
Currently, the department works on 12-hour shifts and the report said the department should work on either an eight-hour or 10-hour shift.
"We have been understaffed for the past five years and I have been trying to mitigate certain calls but I completely understand the bind with finances and everything else that the city needs but scheduling is not the absolute problem we are facing," Chief Brad Hare said.
Hare said the report doesn't take into account what an officer's job entails.
"Even if half of those calls result in charges, that officer must appear in court proceedings, and continue to investigate the case," Hare said.
"Patrolling the city is only one aspect of what we do. I agree that eight patrol officers would be enough, but we are not just patrolling police. The ChildLine cases alone take days, weeks and sometimes months of investigating and can result in officers needing to travel outside the county or even state to investigate."
In 2019, city police responded to 9,965 calls; in 2018, 10,223; and in 2017, 10,591, Hare said.
"If an officer gets sick, or has any type of family emergency, or even a vacation, that sets the department back and delays investigations into cases," he said.
"The report is using one model but there are many other models out there for staffing levels."
Chapman said the study was done over the course of the last several months and the model they used showed an officer's time is recommended to allocate one third answering calls, one third to administrative time for writing reports, meals, breaks and court time, and one third for patrol.
Those numbers don't show that when an officer arrives for district court, they could wait for a hearing sometimes up to four hours depending on the situation and hearing, Hare said.
"Court proceedings take time as the individual meets with their attorney and the district attorney and things begin to get hashed out," he said. "Then if they decide a hearing was to take place, that could be another hour or more in some cases."
That time could be half of the officer's shift, leaving either one officer on patrol or paying overtime to the officer in court.
In Shamokin, Police Chief Darv Tobias said his department handled 10,846 calls in 2020 and his department has 10 full-time officers and two-part time officers.
Sunbury City Councilman Josh Brosious said he understands police officer's concerns.
"The reports came back saying our police department is well-staffed but that does not mean that we can't hire more officers if needed and also if we can afford them without raising taxes," Brosious said.
"The officers that we have now do their best under the circumstances that are dealt to them on a daily basis. They come to work every day to protect and to serve the citizens of Sunbury and if the opportunity is there to hire more officers without raising taxes that is a conversation worth having. I applaud these men and women for what they do for the city."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he looked over the report and disagreed with the number of officers.
"With the data that was presented this was the result that was provided," Karlovich said. "This doesn't mean we can't hire officers, it depends on what council decides. When I came in I was supporting trying to get 12 full-time officers but with all the information available it is an unrealistic number based on financial situations in the long-term so I will do what I can do to get another officer. We are accepting applications now to hire a full-time officer and that is in the budget."