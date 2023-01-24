SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department continues to grow as Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council approved the hiring of a new full-time officer who will begin in May.
Brosious asked council on Monday to approve the hiring of Riley Bremigen, who is currently a part-time officer in the department.
Bremigen will be paid $45,760 and will begin his first shift as a full-time officer on May 8.
"I’m happy that council approved the hire of a new full time police officer for our department," Brosious said. "This goes along with our fight to lower crime rate in Sunbury and prevent crimes from happening. This will allow us to have more officers out on patrol and be more visible throughout the city.
Council has shown support for the police by hiring more part-time officers with getting more police vehicles, Brosious said.
"In 2022, the police department responded to over 7,600 calls and brought all the lead suspects up on charges on the violent crimes that took place," Brosious said.
"I said it once and I will say it again. If you commit a crime in Sunbury you will be caught, the record shows it."
Bremigen will join a department of now nine full-time officers, Brosious said.
Police Chief Brad Hare said he is happy to see the support from council and is also excited to see the department continue to grow.
Hare said he continues to make sure officers are properly trained.
Hare said the department continues to meet requirements of all ongoing training and making sure all policies and procedures are being followed.
The department is facing two homicide cases as well as three attempted homicide cases among several other violent crime cases, according to police.
So the help on the streets is needed, Brosious said.
"We are happy to be giving an extra officer to the department to continue to be able to keep the police on the street while other officers are investigating these crimes," he said.