SUNBURY — City police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday night on Edison Avenue involving threats and weapons.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said police were dispatched to Edison Avenue for a report of males arriving at a home in an SUV with firearms at around 10 p.m.
Hare said multiple departments from across the Valley assisted in a search Tuesday night around Edison Avenue and surrounding streets.
Hare said at this point police are investigating and are speaking with various individuals.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen led the investigation Tuesday night and several officers from Northumberland, Point Township, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam, walked the streets with guns drawn in an attempt to locate the individuals.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA