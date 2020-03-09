SUNBURY — There are nearly 4,000 active warrants in the Northumberland County Magisterial District Court in Sunbury, according to a list released by Sunbury Police on Monday.
District Judge Mike Toomey's office will set up days in the coming weeks for individuals on the list, including some who have more than 20 warrants, to come to court and clear the documents.
The list has 3,926 warrants, including many from Sunbury and others for individuals who live in Washington and Florida.
"The Sunbury Police Department has been making a list and checking it twice," Sunbury Police Cpl. Brad Slack said. "So District Judge Mike Toomey will find out who is naughty or nice."
"This is a chance for people who have these warrants to come in and get on payment plans or settle the warrant," Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen said. "We aren't looking to arrest people but instead a chance to clear the warrants."
Bremigen said anyone who does not comply will then be subject to arrest.
Slack said it is a good chance for people to get the warrant over with.
"We are hoping all those involved will take advantage of the amnesty period being offered by the judge," Slack said.