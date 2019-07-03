SUNBURY — Sgt. Jim Taylor retired from the Sunbury Police Department earlier this week.
Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare said he wished Taylor, who retired on Sunday, well in his life after the police department.
"He has been here for 20 years with us and he was a great officer," Hare said. "We all wish him the best of luck."
Taylor's departure leaves the department back down to seven officers and two part-time officers.
"We wish Sgt. (Jim) Taylor the best in his retirement," Councilman Jim Eister said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich is continuing his staggered approach at hiring officers and hopes to bring the department up to 10 full-time officers within the next year, he said.
