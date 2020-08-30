SUNBURY — City Police Chief Brad Hare and Mayor Kurt Karlovich are excited about the new Sunbury Police Department headquarters.
After nearly two years of discussions, City Council voted to purchase the property at 337 Arch St. and transform the building into the city’s new police office.
The building, which was formally owned by the estate of the late Jesse Woodring, was purchased for $125,000.
Now the project before the project is getting the $1 million it will take to renovate and outfit the building to meet department needs.
"This is something that was needed in the city for many years," Karlovich said. "It is not just getting a new police station, it is about giving the community a brand new place where they can go and see their officers. This is all about the city and the residents."
Hare agrees.
"We have been bounced around and now we will have a place to call home," he said about the 4,900-square-foot building.
The new station will be gutted and redesigned, Karlovich said.
There will be several interview rooms, a holding cell area, ranking officer offices and an open floor plan for the rest of the officers, Hare said.
The building also will hold evidence. That is a problem at the current station located at 441 Market Street, Hare said.
"We will now have the space to keep evidence that we have had to put in different areas of the current station," Hare said. "This will now give us the room we need."
Councilman Jim Eister said the new structure will also provide for parking for the officers and visitors, without using city streets.
"There is a parking lot out back," he said. "The new station has been in the works for several years and we are finally glad we have a place that we can design the way we want."
Karlovich said he received complaints about police vehicles on Market Street from nearby businesses, but now with the parking lot behind the Arch Street location and a city parking lot right next door, the issue will be solved.
"This will take away all of those issues," he said.
The city is currently applying for grants and loans to fund the project that city Treasurer Kevin Troup said would not cost taxpayers a dime in a tax increase for residents.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the $1 million renovation price tag includes $250,000 to outfit the building.
Karlovich and Hare said police will not move into the new station until at least the fall of next year, if all goes as planned.
"We will continue to move forward and get started on this as soon as possible," he said. "I think this project is a community project that everyone will be proud of when it is over."
To view the inside of the building, visit www.dailyitem.com.