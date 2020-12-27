SUNBURY — Police are investigating the death of Nicholas Kahley, the Sunbury man accused of aggravated assault after troopers said he was driving a van that smashed into a busload of Shikellamy school students in September 2019.
Kahley was discovered dead in a home on Walnut Street Sunday, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said the only information police would release was that death is under investigation pending toxicology reports.
Kahley was jailed on $200,000 cash after troopers said he was responsible for driving a van filled with coppers that struck a Shikellamy school bus on Sept. 12, 2019.
No children were injured during the crash, police said.
Kahley was out of jail due to COVID-19 and having a medical condition, according to police.
A search warrant in 2019 showed troopers found suspected drugs and copper pipe inside the van.
Troopers said that test results from a state police lab showed Ziplock bags containing more than six grams of heroin, 3.48 grams of methamphetamine and several glassine bags. where inside the van.
Kahley had to be extracted from the van by emergency personnel, troopers said. Troopers interviewed Kahley in the back of an ambulance and Kahley said he was driving from Northumberland to a scrap yard in Reading, according to the warrant.
Kahley told troopers he fell asleep for two seconds and struck the bus, according to court documents. Troopers said Kahley's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, but Kahley denied being under the influence of anything.
Kahley was also arrested in 2019 by city police after officers said he struck his wife, Bonnie Kahley, the grandmother, of 3-year old Arabella Parker, who is the child that troopers said was beat to death by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton.
Burgess is charged with murder while Kahley's daughter, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, was also arrested and charged as an accomplice.
Hare said police arrived at the Walnut Street home Sunday afternoon and the investigation will be ongoing.