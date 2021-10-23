SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department will be out in full force today and they have some serious business to attend to: Painting pumpkins.
The police department and the Otterbein United Methodist Church are hosting a Fall Festival today from noon to 6 p.m. at the church on 4th Street.
There will be music, crafts, a petting zoo, baked goods, homemade soups and Chicken BBQ by Christ Community Church, according to the department.
“We are all excited for this,” Police Chief Brad Hare said. “I know some of our officers have some real artistic sides and are prepared to show them off when helping the kids paint the pumpkins.”
Mayor Kurt Karlovich will kick the event off when he speaks during the “First Responder Ceremony” to honor those who serve and remember those who served.
Pumpkins were sponsored by the Supsic Farm, of Northumberland.
“This is always a fun day,” Cpl. Brad Slack said. “We look forward to seeing all the kids come out and paint with us.”
There will also be a demonstration by K-9 Hero Haven and a dance performance by AMK Dance Company, of Northumberland.
“We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the day,” Hare said. “I know this is a special event that is near and dear to our department, so please, if people are looking for something to do, stop by and come see us.”