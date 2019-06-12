SUNBURY — City police released a picture and video Wednesday night of an alleged break-in that resulted in cash and a handgun being removed from a vehicle in the 300 block of South Awl Street.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen released the picture and video footage of the June 10 incident and said police are searching for two individuals who were allegedly attempting multiple break-ins at 3:27 a.m. on June 10 in the 300 block of Awl Street.
Bremigen said police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals or anyone that was driving by Awl Street during the time of the incident.
“There was a vehicle that drove by on June 10 that is seen in the video and we are asking for anyone that remembers being in the area to give us a call,” Bremigen said Thursday night.
“We are concerned because a weapon is now out on the street.”
Bremigen said the individuals exited the area near Stadium Drive.
Anyone who may have seen the incident take place is asked to call Northumberland County 911’s non-emergency number 570-988-4539.