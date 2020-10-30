SUNBURY — Three Philadelphia men are jailed and 420 grams of cocaine worth $50,000 was seized during a Friday afternoon drug operation in Point Township.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force members operated a controlled buy Friday afternoon which led to police arresting Jose Maitos-Rivera, 45, Raul Diaz, 18, and Ariel Diaz, 60, all of Philadelphia. The drug bust was a collaborative effort between the Sunbury Police Department, the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force and the Northumberland County Sheriff Department.
All three individuals were charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and are incarcerated in the Northumberland County jail where they will remain until they are arraigned at a later date.
Hare and Bremigen said police made the purchase in Point Township on Friday afternoon and several other officers from various police departments, including Sheriff Bob Wolfe sending deputy sheriff's, swarmed a vehicle and made the arrests.
Officers made the purchase of 56 grams of cocaine during the controlled buy, which led to search warrants being issued on a vehicle.
Police were able to locate an additional 364 grams inside the vehicle for a total street value of $50,000, Hare and Bremigen said.