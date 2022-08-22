SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department and the Shikellamy School District are collaborating on a new program called "Handle With Care" to support students.
Police Chief Brad Hare met with Shikellamy officials to discuss the national program that started in 2013 to help ease tensions and stress for children that may be experiencing trauma.
Hare said the program allows police to notify school administrators of any police actions that were taken at a residence where a student may be living.
Hare said sometimes police will serve search warrants, visit a home during a domestic dispute, or any other police-related matter that may put stress on a child and cause them to act up in school or miss assignments.
"This will be just a call to the school to let them know that today that student should be handled with care and there may be reasons for any out-of-character behaviors," he said. "We got great feedback from the district leaders and Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams on operating this program."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he fully supports the program.
"I believe this is a great program that will further connect educators with local law enforcement to help make sure students are handled with care," he said.
"Ever since I came to Shikellamy Chief Hare has been nothing but supportive with the district and this new program is evidence of the two entities working together for kids."
Hare said he will discuss the program with other police departments across the Valley.