SUNBURY — Sunbury police officer Terry Ketchem is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a Dec. 27 break-in that saw the front door of Zig's Distributor, at 312 Walnut St., smashed.
"Video surveillance was reviewed at the scene which shows a male approach the front door of the business at 5:18 a.m.," Ketchem said. "The male then walks around the side of the building and returns to the front door and appears to poke at the door with a screwdriver or other type of tool."
Ketchum said the male went to the side of the building again, returned with a cinder block and smashed the bottom of the door.
"The male makes entry into the business and appears to run around the business randomly," he said. "The male enters the office and attempts to open the garage doors however was unsuccessful. The male looks around the office briefly before exiting. The male leaves the business the same way he made entry."
Police are now asking if anyone has information to contact Northumberland County 911's non-emergency number, 570-988-4217.
This is the fourth robbery or attempted robbery that has occurred in the city in the past three weeks.
Police are still searching for a man they say entered Puff’s on Market Street on Monday, assaulted an employee, and held a screwdriver to his back while demanding the register be opened.
Police Chief Brad Hare said the man was able to get a small amount of cash and fled out the front door east on Market Street at around 6 a.m..
Hare said the clerk inside the store suffered minor injuries.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, wearing all black.
The first armed robbery occurred on Dec. 15 when a man entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer’s back while demanding narcotics. The man was able to flee out a back door, police said.
The second was on Christmas Eve when two armed males entered Penn Jersey Mart on North Fourth Street while displaying handguns and assaulting an employee before accessing the register and fleeing, police said.