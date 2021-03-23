SUNBURY — An ordinance regulating the size of new apartments in downtown Sunbury concerns some business owners.
According to City Administrator Derrick Backer, the city's code ordinance states that in the construction of new downtown apartments — specifically on Market Street — units are to be 900 square feet. The limit for the rest of the city is 300 square feet per unit for one occupant and 400 square feet for two occupants, according to the ordinance.
Those numbers put downtown property owners at a disadvantage and make it harder for the owner to rent and run a business, according to property and business owner Meghan Beck.
At Monday's city council meeting, Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Josh Brosious voted against lowering the square footage but all three said they didn't want to vote without having a discussion.
"We don't have people living downtown and then supporting those businesses," Beck said. "Usually when they live there they walk and support the downtown businesses. What happens is we could potentially have an additional 120 people living downtown and spending money. You also don't have investors spending money downtown."
Beck said she would be happy if the restrictions were lowered to match the rest of the city code.
Eister said he has no issues with lowering the units to 400 square feet but he doesn't feel that lowering the square footage to less than 400 square feet is a viable option.
"The 400 square feet will allow for two people," he said. "A single or couple can live there, any more people than that it will get crowded."
Brosious agreed.
"Everyone's goal is to revitalize our downtown to bring businesses and people to the city," he said. "I do believe that the apartment square footage needs to be lowered from 900 square feet to something more manageable for commercial property owners. We need more discussion about this topic and see what is best for our downtown. There is no cookie-cutter approach to solve this problem but we need to see what our needs are in our downtown and I look forward to this discussion."
During the meeting Monday night, Beck spoke out and told the three council members they were voting against the city's progress in moving forward.
Business and property owner Tammy Koonsman also said she recently purchased a downtown property and would also like to see the 900 square feet ordinance be reduced.
Koonsman, who owns Little Addy's Cafe, which will be located at 314 Market St., said her third floor is nearly 2,000 square feet, and with the way the ordinance reads, she would only be allowed to have two new apartments when she could get four at the 400 square feet proposed.
Councilman Chris Reis and Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich agreed the city should follow the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) which is a model code that regulates the minimum maintenance requirements for existing buildings.
The code requires 300 square feet for an individual on their own, 400 for two people and, in order to have more than two, the property would have to meet all other city code requirements.
Two exits are also required in any unit. Even if it's only one person living in the apartment, according to the code.
In Shamokin, the only other city in the Valley, code requirements state the area of a single house building a person can live in must be at least 600 square feet while apartments cannot be less than 300 square feet unless the apartment is designed for exclusively one person and then that could be no less than 150 square feet.
Backer said Sunbury's issue is monitoring how many people are living in the units.
The city has a requirement that all landlords must list tenants, but according to Backer, there is a safe possibility that not everyone living in apartments is listed.
"There are some scenarios where this happens," he said. "There is no way for us to know unless it is reported or unless we show up for a code issue and find out.
Backer said although it may be happening he believes most of the scenarios are families that are growing and the hopes are they then become homeowners in the city.
Karlovich said he is in favor of lowering the square footage because it would mean more people may rent in the downtown and thus they would have access to walk around the city and shop at downtown businesses.