SUNBURY — The recycling center at Sunbury Municipal Authority's transfer station re-opened on Monday to the delight of residents.
The center at 511 Fawn Road has been closed since the end of April due to the COVID-19 crisis. It re-opened on Monday at 7:30 a.m. with a line of cars at the entrance.
"I'm relieved," said Steve Nagy, of Upper Augusta Township. "I have about three to four weeks worth. The containers (at the transfer station) are getting filled up quick."
Nagy usually came once a week before the shutdown. He and his 93-year-old father have been storing materials in their garage, basement, kitchen and wherever there's space, he said.
Connie Shipe, of Sunbury, said she had a lot that she was saving up over the last few weeks.
"I'm absolutely grateful," she said.
Employees wore masks and practiced social distancing. An electronic arm will help keep the traffic slowed, but staff will also be on hand to control the parking lot and make sure there is enough space for cars to prevent crowds from gathering, said Sunbury Municipal Authority general manager Jason Neidig.
"We had a pretty good line this morning, 12 to 15 cars waiting to get in, and the line's been pretty consistent throughout the morning," said Neidig. "We've had a ton of calls (over the last few weeks). We've had a lot of people miss recycling and we're happy to be back up and running."
In Sunbury, Glass goes to RecycALL in Port Allegany. Newspapers, magazines, tin and aluminum goes to Jeff’s Recycling in Elysburg. Plastics go to Trigon Plastics, New Holland.
"There's general relief," said Neidig. "People are happy to unload their cars and porches and make space at home again."
Customers are encouraged to wear masks.
The recycling center is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.