SUNBURY — A city resident has announced his bid for one of the two open Sunbury Council seats in May.
Andres Manresa, 43, made the announcement after he said he gave the decision long and careful consideration. He will run as a Democrat.
"I have been living in Sunbury for close to two years and I'm running for city council because I want to work side by side with businesses and residents so that the city can move in the right direction," he said.
Manresa said he was born and raised in Elizabeth, N.J., and is the owner of a Spanish Internet Radio Station TU95FM.COM and Karen’s Boutiques Online in Sunbury.
"My goals for when I win is to come up with a plan to help current and new business owners and residents move forward so that the economy can grow," he said. "I want to work on different ways that we can bring residents from different cities and states to visit Sunbury.
Manresa said he wants to work together with the police department on different ways and systems to make the residents and businesses feel safe.