Lt. Col. Robert Harper joined the U.S. Army 25 years ago to make a difference in the world.
The Sunbury resident in the U.S. Army Reserves used the same motivation last month when he volunteered for COVID-19 relief in New York City. The 46-year-old spent the last month helping the Army Corps of Engineers at the emergency operation center build four alternative care facilities in Manhattan.
"I've always said I joined the army to make a difference in the world — to help out — and that was my motivation for this," he said.
As of Friday, New York City had more than 162,000 people tested positive and more than 17,000 people died from the novel coronavirus.
"There's a lot of good work being done here. These missions came together very, very quickly. One of the centers we built easily had 1,000 beds. We built some inside convention centers and open spaces at universities."
Harper, who served in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, said the city feels different.
"This is the emptiest I've ever seen the city," said Harper. "It's like everywhere else, people are walking around with masks, but there's very low traffic on the streets and people are staying inside."
He and other members of his unit are taking precautions by wearing protective equipment, maintaining social distancing and coordinating meetings virtually when possible.
His son Ryan Harper, 18, a cadet in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, is house and dog sitting for his father and taking virtual classes.
"I was slightly worried," said Ryan Harper. "He went into a place where there's a high chance of infection. For the most part, I'm OK with it. I text him every other day."
Robert Harper's daughter, Krista Wentz, 21, a junior at the California University of Pennsylvania, said she was nervous when her father said he was volunteering for the mission.
"I knew he'd be safe, but I was nervous," she said. "My dad is my favorite person, he's my best friend, and I'm 100 percent proud of him. My dad wanted to do something instead of sitting at home."
Wentz said she texts her father throughout the day and usually calls him in the evening when he's done with his day.