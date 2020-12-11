Sunbury resident organizes gift drive for families in need

SUNBURY — A gift distribution organized by Sunbury resident Alexa Schmidt for the second year in a row will provide presents for 220 families this year.
The 21-year-old organizer said those families have 325 children from the immediate area as well as Columbia and Lehigh counties and other parts of eastern Pennsylvania. Distribution for those gifts, many gently used, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Saturday at 131 N. Fifth St., Sunbury.
"Starting early and people knowing about it from last year helped us," said Schmidt. "It's exciting."
Families are matched, gifts are getting wrapped by 20 volunteers. Some families will pick up their gifts and others are being delivered due to lack of transportation, she said.
Ideal Self Storage donated space for storing the items until they could be distributed.
"Each family will get new or used clothing. Everything we have was given to us specifically for this purpose," said Schmidt. "There are brand new drones, hair supplies, lots of new and used toys. It's a big variety of a lot of different things."
The idea was inspired when she wanted to donate used gifts to the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, but those organizations only accept new items. Schmidt's family passes toys on before Christmas and they wanted to make sure the toys aren't being discarded and tossed away when there are kids out there who could use them.
Volunteer Cory Snyder, of Milton, said he donated many of his toys from his childhood that he hasn't seen in years. They have been stored in his parents' attic and still in good condition.
Sunbury volunteer Gladys Girton, Schmidt's mother-in-law, said people are in need right now.
"I'm glad someone is doing something, especially now," she said. "A lot of people are out of work. It's hard for single mothers to not have presents for their kids."
Volunteer Jesse Hocutt, of Sunbury, said Schmidt "has a big heart."
"It's wonderful what she's doing," he said.
Last year, 215 families from the Valley received gifts from her drive. Schmidt said there are no requirements or qualifications to be considered a recipient of the gifts and no age cut off for the children.
To volunteer, donate or find out more information, Schmidt said she can be reached by emailing schmidta2017@gmail.com or by texting or calling 570-492-5142.