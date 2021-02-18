SUNBURY — Two Sunbury residents face felony drug charges after city police, along with the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled buy at a Race Street home early this morning.
Juan Dockey, 32, and Donelle Mayhorn, 29, of Race Street, were arrested Wednesday morning after Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz, along with members of the Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Point Township and Ralpho Township police departments served a search warrant on the Race Street home after a controlled purchase of suspected crystal methamphetamine, officers said.
At 2:18 a.m. officers converged on the home. When no one answered the door officers used forced entry and took Dockey and Mayhorn into custody, police said.
Officers, with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Department, seized approximately 21 grams of the suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected marijuana, prescription medication, digital scales, multiple packing materials and the prerecorded task force drug money, according to court documents.
Kurtz said K9 dog, “Charlie” walked the home and helped with the drug seizure.
Dockey and Mayhorn face felony possession with intent to distribute, and felony criminal use of a communication facility. Dockey and Mayhorn will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.