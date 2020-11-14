SUNBURY — Continuing a tradition of making authentic Puerto Rican food is something Edwin Santana vowed to do when he arrived in Sunbury 15 years ago.
And now, the 30-year-old former New York City resident's wish has come true because he and his wife, Dawn, 38, opened Santana's Soulfrito, at 318 Market St.
"I am so excited," Santana said. "This has been a vision I have had for a long time."
Santana said he arrived in Sunbury 15 years ago and missed the food his grandmother made while he was still living in New York.
"I wanted to bring that here to Sunbury," he said.
Santana began searching for properties and found the building on Market Street and after making the purchase, he began the renovations to bring the vacant building back to life.
"We worked hard to get this ready and now we are so happy to be seeing so many people coming from all over to try the food," he said.
Santana's opened on Nov. 9 and Santana said he made 120 empanadas in one day. "That was a lot," he said. "We are honestly so surprised at the number of people coming in and out. We went through 1,200 printed menus already. We have received so much support and we thank everyone."
Santana said he decided to open in Sunbury because he wanted to bring a new business to the city and that he believes he is seeing growth in culture.
"The time to do this was right now," he said. "We are already talking about expanding."
Santana said opening during a pandemic was something that crossed his mind.
"It was tough but we are safe and making sure we are following all the guidelines," he said.
Customer Carol Polk, of Mifflinburg, said she saw the establishment when driving through Sunbury and wanted to try the food.
"I think it's great," she said. "I am also happy to see new things popping up all over the Valley in a tough time."
Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious said he was thrilled to see a new business choose Sunbury as its home.
"I think it is great that all these smaller restaurants and shops are opening on Market Street," he said. "This is the perfect example of how we are going to bring back downtown. The residents of the city need to help support our local businesses especially during this pandemic and overall this is great for Sunbury. I wish them the best of luck."
Santana's Soulfrito is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.