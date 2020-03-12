SUNBURY — The 31st Sunbury River Festival is returning to the banks of the Susquehanna River again after three years on Market Street.
The annual event held in August was moved off Front Street in 2017 after PennDOT issued new guidelines and determined that past traffic patterns during the festival were not working. Front Street in August will still remain open, but the festival will be held in the park on both sides of the Sunbury Flood Wall from Chestnut Street to Arch Street.
"It's like we're going home," said festival chairman Slade Shreck. "It's called a river festival for a reason. Running it on Market Street isn't the river."
This year’s theme is “Back to the River, Back to Our Roots." It will be a celebration of crowd favorites from the last 31 years as well as showcase the beautiful Susquehanna River, said Shreck.
Fire police will be stationed at the crosswalks at Market and Chestnut Street to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians. The vendors will be set up along the park on both sides of the wall, he said.
The Sunbury River Festival, hosted by Sunbury Revitalization Inc. with more than 100 vendors, starts Aug. 13 with the Valley's Got Talent competition. The festival continues Friday and Saturday.
There will be live music, an outdoor movie screening, the Car Cruise-In on Market Street, and a variety of food and craft vendors. Shreck said there will also be a celebration of the river with the fire department showing off scuba diving equipment and boat rescue and the Boy Scouts teaching people how to fish.
PennDOT spokesperson Kimberly Smith said the department does not have any recent meeting notices or letters to or from Sunbury.
"The department is not receptive to closing Front Street," said Smith. "As for the organizers utilizing the park between Front Street and the river, that is up to the City of Sunbury’s discretion."