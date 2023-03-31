SUNBURY — The Sunbury Rotary "Flags for Heroes" fundraising event is underway.
"The Sunbury Rotary Club continues to advocate for supporting community heroes," Sunbury Rotary Cub President Roatarian Victoria Rosancrans said.
"We are encouraging everyone to participate in the Flags for Heroes fundraising event. We are looking for individuals, families, friends, co-workers and businesses to honor their heroes by leasing a flag."
Rosancrans said this is the 4th year of the Flag for Heroes event in the Merle Philips Park on Front Street in Sunbury.
"I'm excited about this year's flag display, as it co-insides with the Sunbury Kick Off and attendees will be able to view the flags and honor all the heroes," she said.
The Sunbury Summer Kick Off event is scheduled for June 3, with a host of bands, food trucks, pro wrestling, and other events, according to city officials.
Flags will be displayed from May 26 through June 9 and honors the heroes in our lives, Rosancrans said.
"The Roatary Club is very active with their role in showing patriotism throughout Sunbury," Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said.
"We appreciate all they do."
Those interested in leasing a flag can find more information online at www.sunburyrotary.org.
The cost of the flags are $50 for one flag or $150 for four flags.
Deadline for sponsorships is May 14, Rosancrans said.
Someone from the Sunbury Rotary Club Rotarian will contact those that lease a flag to get the information about the person being honored.
For more information, call Rosancrans at 570 975-5591.