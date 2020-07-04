SUNBURY — The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Sunbury will open on Monday for the first time after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The store, located at 334 Market St., will have new restrictions and guidelines to deal with the pandemic, including special hours for high risk and elderly citizens.
"The community needs us," said store manager Sue Walters. "We've had five to 10 calls a day about when we're opening. We have a lot of faithful customers."
The store has social distancing arrows and markers to keep the flow of foot traffic moving in one direction and to keep customers six feet apart while in line. A plastic guard and hand sanitizer were installed at the front check-out area.
Customers are asked to refrain from coming into the store if they are feeling sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19. They are also asked to wear masks, said Walters.
Donations are now quarantined in the dock area behind the store for 24 hours. Everything is sorted with masks and gloves and everything that can be sanitized is sanitized. The dressing rooms are closed for now, said Walters.
Jessica Duperree, co-captain, said anyone with questions or concerns can feel free to talk to managers.
"We're looking to serve our community, especially at a time like this," said Duperree. "We want to keep it a well-run place with the least risk as possible for our customers."
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The hour between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday is reserved for high risk and elderly customers. The store is closed Saturday and Sunday.