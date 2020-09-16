SUNBURY — Construction will soon begin at the new Sunbury Police Department building on Arch Street after city council secured a $1.125 million loan.
Council approved the loan from Northumberland National Bank and will begin making a $65,000 a year payment in 2022, according to city Treasurer Kevin Troup.
Councilmembers Rick Reichner and Chris Reis, along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted in favor of securing the loan, while Councilmen Jim Eister and Josh Brosious voted against borrowing the money.
Brosious said the city needs to continue to find grants to help pay for the construction at 337 Arch St., the home of the new department.
The city purchased the property from the late Jess Woodring's estate for $125,000.
"Council needs to secure grants and other funds before we consider using the loan," Brosious said. "The city acquired the building back in March and has yet to receive any grant money for the police station. We can not be spending taxpayer money recklessly to rush to get a project done. We need to be wise and save where we can. I will only vote for what is best for the taxpayers of Sunbury and the future of the city."
Eister said he has yet to see any plans for the station and wants to slow down and meet to discuss what exactly will be taking place inside the building.
Chief Brad Hare agreed with Eister and said he would be setting up a meeting for Eister and the rest of council to go inside the building and see what will be done.
"I haven't seen anything yet," Eister said. "I just want to see what is going to take place and at least get some input in what we are doing."
Reis said the city needs to continue to move forward on the project.