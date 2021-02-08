SUNBURY — Sunbury is now searching for a controller after Dan Saxton resigned from his position in order to apply for the supervisor of public safety position in the code department.
Saxton, who is two years into his four-year term, wrote a letter to Mayor Kurt Karlovich on Feb. 4 and City Council accepted the resignation Monday night.
The city controller position serves as the city's chief financial officer and is responsible for ensuring that the assets of the city are properly accounted for and any money is wisely spent.
Saxton told Karlovich he believes he can help serve the community in other ways, according to the letter.
"I have applied for the supervisor position for the department of public safety," Saxton wrote. "I believe I can be a much more valuable asset to the city in this position."
Saxton said he spoke to Councilman Chris Reis, who is charge of the code department, and Reis told him if he was still in his position as controller, he would not be interviewed for the job."
"I look forward to an interview and the possibility of serving my community as the supervisor," Saxton wrote.
Reis, who did not attend council Monday, said he couldn't comment other than to say interviews were being conducted.
"We hope to have a decision made by the next council meeting on Feb. 22," Reis said.
Solicitor Joel Wiest said the city needs to now appoint a controller that would serve until January 2022 because this is an election year and new candidates for the position can run.
Wiest said the city needs to act fast as Saxton was the third signature on checks for city business.
City officials said they will advertise the position and give the public a few days to apply before beginning interviews for the appointment.