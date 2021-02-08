Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.