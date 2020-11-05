SUNBURY — Sunbury is facing a $241,000 deficit to its proposed $4.5 million budget. Treasurer Kevin Troup said council is working to trim the number while projecting to pass a preliminary budget with a 3-mill tax increase.
Troup said the city will work to get the number down and he does not expect taxes to go up but that council must pass a preliminary budget.
"We can't raise taxes," he said. "Everyone is working hard to make sure this doesn't happen. This is one of those situations that we always find ourselves in at the end of the year."
Council meets tonight for a budget work session budget and Troup said the three spots that could potentially save the city money would be to temporarily suspend the city administrator position, not hire another police officer and not hire a code department supervisor.
Troup said a city administrator position would cost the city nearly $120,000 with insurance, while a police officer would be at a cost of about $90,000.
"We don't want anyone in a panic as we will trim the wish lists and do all we can to make sure taxes are not raised," he said.
The final budget needs to be passed Dec. 1 and if taxes were to be raised the 3-mills it would mean anywhere between a $30 to $50 increase in taxes per year per homeowner, according to Troup.
Councilman Josh Brosious said he will be working hard to help trim the budget.
"It is very important that the city comes in under budget," he said. "When cutting, council needs to be fair to each department and cut the same percentage so each is treated fairly because each department is equally important to the city. I believe there is no reason why we should not come in on budget so taxes do not need to be raised."
Council meets tonight at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Facebook.