SUNBURY — Domestic disputes and disturbances in the city have doubled since last month and child abuse cases have dropped significantly in the past three months while Pennsylvanians have been under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
The most recent numbers show that in the past three months, disturbance calls went from 25 in March to 23 in April and 44 in May. Domestic disputes calls went from 13 in March to 14 in April and 25 in May, according to Hare.
Child abuse cases went from 14 in March, to four in April and two in May, Hare said.
"People were stuck inside and the numbers are now showing it," Hare said.
"We were in the red phase of Gov. Wolf's orders and now recently moved to yellow which is allowing people to be outside more so that will help," Hare said. "The weather is getting nicer and people are out and about more. We will keep watching these numbers and make sure we do not see any more increases in these types of calls."
In Shamokin, the numbers are not finalized but Chief Darwin Tobias III said Wednesday Shamokin has seen a slight call volume decrease overall but arrests have averaged to about the same from previous months.
There was one murder arrest in the city. Police said Andre Stone, 38, of South Market Street walked into the police station and admitted to killing his girlfriend.
Sunbury saw one attempted homicide on Lombard Street last month. Police said Pansy Farber, 55, of Lombard Street, stabbed a man during an incident.
State police released numbers showing that total arrests in the Valley were 1,256 in March, 1,405 in April and 1,112 in May. The May report was through May 22.
Milton state trooper and spokesperson Mark Reasner said troopers in the Valley are beginning to see an increase in activity.
"We are seeing more action since the weather is getting nicer and people are going out and becoming more active," he said. "We are not getting crushed by our numbers but we are slowly beginning to climb again to where we were last year."