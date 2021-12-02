SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration fundraising efforts are underway as committee members were out Thursday night promoting the event, which will begin on July 4.
Committee members Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck both said they are looking forward to the event and are hoping to raise as much money as they can to be able to provide days worth of entertainment.
"This is going to be a very special event," Shreck said. "We are all looking forward to it."
A July 4th parade is planned that would span through the city and include several floats and surprises, Shreck said.
"We are going all out and this will be the biggest parade the city has ever seen," he said.
The parade kicks off the weeklong celebration, which will run directly into the annual Sunbury Celebration and conclude with fireworks on July 9.
The Heart and Heritage Festival begins on July 5 with several vendors in the city and various entertainment.
Ocker also said the Heart of the Susquehanna Valley Sunbury 250 calendars are now available. The cost is $10.
The calendar includes artwork by local artists which includes depicting popular buildings throughout the city.
For more information on the celebration or to become a sponsor visit www.sunbury250.com.