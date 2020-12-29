SUNBURY — City officials admitted Tuesday their response to the first significant snowstorm in years was a disastrous three days and have begun making improvements.
Department of Works supervisor Steve Welker told council Tuesday during a special work session he advised Mayor Kurt Karlovich to declare a state of emergency in the city at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, when in fact residents should have been made aware either earlier in the day or on Dec. 15.
"This was on me," he said. Welker said his department did all they could to stay up with the snow, even with three of the nine employees off sick.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the official snowfall was 18 inches and that planning and communication from the get-go of the storm caused issues.
"We got stuck behind the eight ball and we couldn't get out," she said.
By the time the state of emergency was announced, residents had already had their vehicles parked for the day and night, Ocker said.
The people who did move their vehicles moved them to one of the 10 city parking lots, which caused the lots to then fill up and not allow any room for plowing. Which caused even more of a mess, Councilman Jim Eister said.
"It was a nightmare," he said. "But now moving forward we will all get on the same page."
Councilman Josh Brosious, who heads the streets department, said the city has seven plow trucks to plow nearly 36 miles of roadways in the city.
"It's a lot and they did the best they could with what we had," he said. "It's one of those things that doesn't happen often and now we know we need to be more prepared."
Between Dec. 16 and 17 Sunbury police issued 146 tickets, which sent residents through the roof, Ocker said.
Ocker said she got phone call after phone call from angry residents.
Then, out of nowhere, Ocker announced an anonymous donor gave the city $7,600 in order to pay all the fines.
Moving forward, city officials will be looking into hiring outside contractors who have plow trucks or do snow removal. Council will also look at an emergency management text message and email system to reach residents and work on communication as well as looking at releasing a new emergency route map.
"We will move forward with the lesson learned from this," Eister said.
Eister thanked the Sunbury Municipal Authority for helping the city by sending plow trucks out during the storm.
"Thanks to Steve (Welker) we have a great working relationship with them now," Eister said.
Brosious, who went out for two days and helped the department work, said he will also be looking at street department workers who may need training on plowing or other snow removal work.
"Now is the time to get everyone trained," he said. "We want to make sure nothing like this happens again."
Council acknowledged residents were upset.
"I know there were unhappy citizens but due to COVID-19 and working at half staff, crews worked well to clean the streets to the best of the manpower they had," Brosious said. "We promise we will be better prepared. This meeting was good to review the process and procedures and improve for the next time this happens."