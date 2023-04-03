SUNBURY — There will be a fight by the river on June 3, and it will feature former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, who is the head of the Sunbury Summer Kick Off event, said World Extreme Wrestling, of Philadelphia, will be visiting the city and setting up shop behind the wall at the riverfront in a free event for the public.
Scheduled to appear are WWE legend Gangrel, Gene Snitsky, and WXW owner and WWE Legend Headshrinker Samu.
Brosious, along with Chief Clerk Jolinn Barner, Kyle Alexander and Sunbury Revitalization Inc., members Slade Shreck and Maggie Mae Ross, continue to meet and announce more events, Brosious said.
"I'm happy to see wrestling returning to Sunbury," Brosious said. "It's going to be a great time for everyone, especially with the event taking place by the river."
Brosious said the event will feature multiple bands, fireworks, food trucks, ax throwing, a cornhole tournament and children’s activities, and other surprises.
Barner said she was also excited for people to get involved.
“We want our local businesses to reach out to us and be a part of this event,” she said.
Brosious said people will enjoy the pro wrestling and they may be in for some surprises.
"The boaters better not dock too close to the ring, someone might get a little wet from a splash or two."
Brosious will be a guest referee for one of the matches, Samu said.
"We are looking forward to returning to Sunbury and being outside with the entire community," he said.
The committee is also selling 1,000 raffle tickets for $20 at a chance to win a 2023 ATV, Brosious said.
“We will have a lot more surprises to announce soon but we want people to get involved,” he said.
Barner said anyone interested in helping or any business that wants to be involved should call City Hall at 570-286-7820.