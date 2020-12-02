SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School English teacher Mark Cox is reinventing his instruction methods after 28 years and helping student-teachers gain experience.
And the students and student-teachers are liking what he's doing.
Cox has been handing out traditional worksheets, paper quizzes, and tests for as long as he could remember, but when COVID-19 struck, the veteran teacher said he began to research and adapt.
"This is all new to all of us," he said Tuesday while teaching from his 50-inch television screen and live remote broadcast.
"We are all learning."
Cox's classroom is now set up like a television studio while he and two student teachers, educate students from inside the high school and at home. In-person students are able to interact with their classmates who are logging on from home in real-time.
"You have to learn to adapt," he said. "We are all doing our best and trying to find creative ways to keep students involved. When we do group projects, the students are all logged in and they are able to communicate via the computer and participate as if they were actually in the building."
Cox’s room has a big-screen television with a webcam on top with microphones above the student seats. Cox also introduced students to student-teachers via live remote throughout the year so far, as those instructors were logging in from their homes.
Student-teacher Alayne Smith, who attends Bloomsburg University, said her experience went better than expected.
"Mr. Cox did a great job," she said. "He had a vision and we just worked out how to best to teach in this world. I learned that Google Classroom is the “headquarters,” but you needed to utilize other different types of multimedia to engage students. At first, it was tough to build a relationship with students, however, since I could not be with them in person, I was forced to give more written feedback."
Smith said it helped her connect with students.
"I really bonded with the students and it eventually became normal even though I was teaching synchronously," she said. "I owe a lot to Mr. Cox getting the large TV screen, a microphone, and setting up the tech to make it possible. I really enjoyed the experience and I feel more prepared for in-person teaching."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Cox should be commended for helping out student-teachers during a challenging time.
"Just like students, student-teachers are learning and implementing at the same time," he said. "But in an age of COVID, a student-teacher who is attempting to work online while students are in the classroom and/or remote while the student-teacher who is 20 miles away with the students is a different kind of challenge than anyone has ever been through."
Cox meets with student-teachers one day a week and the team plans assignments and teaching methods in a time where learning new technology tools is demanding, Bendle said.
"Learning to use the Google Educational Suite, Flip Grid, Pear Deck and others in order to solicit a response from students is valuable to both teacher and student," he said.
For student Nick Bradigan, 14, of Sunbury, being in the classroom is the way he wanted to learn.
"At first, when we were all remote, it was harder to learn," he said. "I wanted to be back in the classroom and am now finally getting used to using the computer all the time."
Bradigan said he misses traditional worksheets. "It's what I knew and what I was used to," he said. "But being in this class and being able to see the other students that are here with me and those that are logging in, I am getting used to the computer and learning this way."
Bradigan said he didn't have internet before COVID-19 struck. "Now I had to get it," he said. "I guess I was just used to being in the classroom."
Classmate Jaylin Martinez, 15, of Sunbury, agreed. "It's the new generation of learning," she said. "I am used to logging in now but it does get frustrating when things aren't working."
Bendle said it is important to continue to allow student-teachers access and that Cox was doing a fantastic job in not only helping those student-teachers but also teaching his students.
"As a district, we wanted to find a way, during the pandemic that student-teachers could still get their student teaching requirement for graduation but at the same time keeping our school bubble as safe as possible," he said. "This was the best solution for this challenging time."
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.