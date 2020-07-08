SUNBURY — City Council and police will be addressing a new fireworks ordinance for 2021, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
Over the past month, fireworks have been set off throughout the city and on city streets, Chief Brad Hare said.
Hare, solicitor Joel Wiest and City Council have started the discussions on what will be allowed next year, Wiest said.
At a June council meeting, residents began to complain about fireworks in the city and by July 4 city police were inundated with calls, Hare said.
"We are working toward next year as this year it was just too late to get something in place," Hare said.
"We did the best we could to go around and speak with people about setting fireworks off on the streets."
Officers drove the streets throughout the July 4th weekend and spoke with people about fireworks, Hare said.
Because of COVID-19, the city canceled it's annual fireworks show, leaving people to purchase their own and set them off, Hare said.
Right now the ordinance bans fireworks in city limits, but an amendment would eliminate the city’s ban on sale of fireworks and setting off fireworks in the city limits, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
Wiest said the ordinance is outdated and state law is changing so the city will follow the state guidelines.
Ocker said the city received a few complaints about the fireworks and she will be working with city officials on the new ordinance.
Ocker said some of the complaints that the debris from the fireworks was left on the streets.
"We are working to get this figured out," Ocker said. "We will have something in place before next year."