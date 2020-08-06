SUNBURY — The Highway Safety Network Regional DUI Enforcement Group announced the city of Sunbury will be holding DUI checks from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15 on various county roads.
Routes 61, 225, 125, 54, 487, 901, and 147 are all among the roads various police departments will be watching, according to a press release.
The mobile patrol units as well as various police departments will also be watching connecting roads, the release said.
Anyone that spots a suspected drunken driver should call 911, the release said.
— Francis Scarcella