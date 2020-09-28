SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Police came up with a creative idea to replace the annual Halloween Parade in October: A reverse parade.
The event, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, will allow for spectators to drive or walk through a designated area around the Shikellamy High School as they collect candy or other treats from fire police, fire departments and other participants. This will allow the fire police to control the pace and concentration of families moving through the designated route, according to Captain Bruce Colyer and Lt. Mary Colyer.
"We're trying to do something for the kids," said Mary Colyer. "They've been out of it since March, and we want to do something to make the kids happy."
Families are asked to drive down 10th Street toward Walnut and park in the lot across from the high school. Starting at 7:30 p.m., they will be permitted to walk along D Bitting Avenue along the high school, walk around the back of the school along Church Street to Stadium Drive across Walnut, to the Northumberland County Administration Center parking lot and then back to the original lot where their cars are parked. The parade is for children age 13 and younger.
Participants handing out candy can begin parking at 7 p.m. at the direction of the fire police. The cost to participate is $25, which goes toward the fire police and the expenses of holding the event. Local businesses and organizations are asked to participate by sending wrapped candy or monetary donations.
Participants are encouraged to dress up and create a scary scene around their designated spot. They are also encouraged to wear masks and gloves, they said.
"Anyone who wants to hand out candy will be lined up," said Bruce Colyer.
No 4-wheelers, mini bikes or motorized skateboards are allowed due to insurance restrictions. No prizes will be given out this year.
All checks should be made out to the Sunbury Fire Police with parade marked in the memo and can be mailed to 1031 Keller Street, Sunbury, Pa. 17801. Questions should be directed to Bruce Colyer at 570-274-9907.
The city is not endorsing trick or treating this year.