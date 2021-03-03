SUNBURY — A town hall will be held on Thursday to discuss the Sunbury street sweeping schedule.
Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious and Department of Public Works supervisor Steve Welker will host the meeting in order to give a detailed street sweeping schedule for city residents.
No other items will be discussed, Brosious said.
Brosious and Welker will answer questions and concerns and anyone wishing to presubmit a question is asked to email Brosious at jbrosious@sunburypa.org.
The ZOOM meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. and a link can be found at www.sunburypa.org.
— Francis Scarcella