SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and city council members will be actively searching for candidates for a new Citizen Police Advisory Commission after the board met Wednesday to discuss the new program.
Councilman Chris Reis told councilmembers and Karlovich he felt instead of just asking for applications, it was time the city took a proactive stance and went out to visit with residents.
"We need to go and get people and not wait for them to come to us," he said.
The commission is an idea by Karlovich and Chief Brad Hare after the city saw two peaceful protests over the summer.
"This isn't just because of the protests," Hare said. "This is because of how law enforcement is being seen for many years. We know there are people out there with good ideas but they are not willing to come directly to the department, so we all felt a commission could be a good bridge for those wishing to voice concerns."
Councilmen Jim Eister, Josh Brosious and Rick Reichner voiced concerns about the commission and the process of creating it.
"We are looking at an ordinance but we haven't heard from the community yet," Eister said. "I think before we go any further we need to get input."
Reis agreed. "Let the community be a part of building an ordinance and the entire process instead of rushing something and then having to make changes," he said.
The commission's role will be to work with the department on better community awareness, relationships with police officers, helping to find grants and bringing concerns to the department.
Eister said he didn't want to see the board that will be created limited to only adults and Reis said he also didn't want the panel to overlook people even if they were in trouble with the law before.
"We should see if any younger high school students have things they would like to discuss," Eister said. Reis and Karlovich agreed.
"We also may not want to just pass over a person who may have been in trouble earlier in their lives," Reis said. "They may be the perfect person for the job."
Karlovich said having a Shikellamy High School student as a non-voting member of the board to discuss students' concerns would be a great idea.
"I think having input from a student is a positive thing for the city," he said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he thinks it's a great idea.
"It's a bridge between the students and community and a great opportunity for students to voice their opinions, and Shikellamy would be happy to participate," Bendle said.
Brosious said he believes officers should be out meeting with people.
"I question the purpose of this if it is passed and the committee is formed," he said. "I believe it will be taking away the responsibility of building relationships between the police department and the citizens. The police department needs to be out in the public gaining that trust and respect from the citizens and no committee can or should be doing that for them. We need to take action to fix the issues, not pass them off to someone else to fix."
Reis also felt that the council should not be part of the decision-making on who is placed on the commission.
However, Karlovich said he feels council must be involved in order to get the project started.
At the end of the hour work session, council agreed that each councilmember, along with Karlovich will actively search for potential commission members.
Anyone that is interested in becoming a member of the five-member panel, should email Karlovich at kkarlovich@sunburypa.org.