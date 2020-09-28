SUNBURY — City Council will soon be accepting applications for the city administrator position after Jody Ocker decided to not renew her contract for 2021.
Councilmembers, along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted in favor of keeping the position and updating the job description of the city administrator. Councilman Chris Reis said he was sad to see Ocker leave but wanted to make sure the job description was clear. Solicitor Joel Wiest will review the current description and release a new description of the position in the next few days.
Ocker announced her resignation earlier this month citing differences with some council members. Ocker said she will remain on the job through January when her contract expires.
Council was also informed that children of all ages will be able to still meet with Santa Claus during the holiday season as the Lite Fest committee said they are taking all precautions during the COVOD-19 pandemic.
Committee chairperson Victoria Rosancrans informed council during Monday night's regular meeting that Santa Claus will also be doing Facetime sessions during certain hours for residents.
"We added this, this year," she said. Rosancrans said Santa will arrive to his house on Market Street, near City Hall on Nov. 28, but there will not be a parade as done in years past.
Children will still be able to go to the house but they will talk to Santa Claus while remaining socially distanced, Rosancrans said.
Another new feature will be on Christmas Eve when Santa Claus will host two live Facebook sessions where he will read stories to children.
Rosancrans said Lite Fest will inform the public of where hotspot locations are throughout the city so residents can log in.
Councilmembers Jim Eister and Reis praised Rosancrans for her efforts.
"I think this is wonderful," Eister said. "I am impressed with everything you are doing with this."
Reis agreed. "It's obvious the committee took the time to look at everything," he said.
Council also voted 3-2 in order to keep the reindeer in the park after Rosancrans said she received calls from residents concerning the animals being in the cage.
Rosancrans said she understood both sides of the arguments for and against hosting the animals but wanted council to make the final decision.
Eister, Reis and Councilman Rick Reichner voted in favor of keeping the reindeer while Councilman Josh Brosious and Karlovich voted to not host the animals this year.
Brosious also presented an idea to council in which the city would hire a promoter in order to help put together events inside the city, including the riverfront.
"A promoter would be a valuable asset to bring entertainment, foot traffic and money to Sunbury," he said. "The city needs to start advertising itself to the public to show all the great things we have to offer. We need to stop having other people bring things into the city and we need to start making money on these events."
Karlovich told Brosious to continue to explore the idea and it would be discussed at the next council meeting slated for Oct.12 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.