SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury will be getting an upgrade in its technology in the next few weeks.
City Administrator Derrick Back said the city is currently working out the details of the $7,726.50 a month cost with Infradapt, of Trexlertown, to provide wireless services.
“We are excited to have Infradapt provide IT services for the city of Sunbury," Backer said. "They provide an all-inclusive IT package, coupled with professionals who are responsive to our needs as a city which will be invaluable as we look to the future for the city.”
The company will also provide wireless management solutions, cyber security, software updates, vendor management services, phone system upgrades, rental equipment, computers, keyboards and phones, Backer said.
“We are still working out the contract details, but we look forward to finishing that up and having upgraded equipment for all our departments that will help us provide better service to the citizens of Sunbury," Backer said.
The company will also install new equipment at the new police department building at 337 Arch St., Backer said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare told City Council members he was happy to be getting the new technology and it was much needed.
"It makes sense being we are moving to a new building," he said. "This is something that the whole city will be able to take advantage of."
Councilman Chris Reis agreed it was time for an upgrade.
"This just makes sense," he said.