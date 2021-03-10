SUNBURY — City council will vote on extending the open container law in the downtown area for the summer of 2021.
Councilman Chris Reis said he liked seeing the outside dining and people out enjoying themselves downtown.
"I think it was great seeing people out and enjoying our downtown," he said.
Reis asked Chief Brad Hare if police had any issues with the extension of the open container ordinance and Hare said his department had zero problems.
"We saw no major incidents, and everyone sort of policed themselves on this," he said. "We have no problem with this at all."
Council meets on March 22 inside City Hall and will be broadcast via Zoom.
— Francis Scarcella