SUNBURY — Councilman Rick Reicher wants to make sure the city does not financially strap itself by investing in a new police department. However, a vote on three city locations will take place Monday.
"With COVID-19 going on I am concerned about what kind of money we will have," Reichner told councilmembers during Monday's work session held via video conference.
"We need to not just go go go but just make sure we are going to be able to do this."
Councilman Josh Brosious agreed with Reichner.
"Councilmen Richner made a very good point about our tax situation and we should not be rushing into any type of decision right now because of the virus," Brosious said. "We should secure grants and other funds beforehand. If this was such a priority throughout the years as they stress why has there not been money set aside to help pay for the upfront cost. The burden should not be put on the taxpayers and the next generation of taxpayers."
The three properties being voted on Monday will be: 700 N. 4th Street, the former Edison school, owned by businessman Mark Walberg; 441 Chestnut St., which is a city-owned property; and 337 Arch St., a property owned by the late Jesse Woodring.
Walberg spoke to council and explained he didn't want to make any money on the building, but instead, trade the Edison school for the Chestnut Street property.
He would then donate the Chestnut building to the Albright Center, for them to use for a parking lot.
Representing the Woodring family was attorney Antonio Michetti, who said the Woodring property makes the most sense to the city financially.
Walberg’s building was estimated to cost $1.195 million to renovate, the Chestnut Street warehouse came in at $1.045 million and Woodring's Arch Street property, which was lowest for all renovations, at $703,000.
The Chestnut Street building does not have an added purchase cost because the city owns it. Walberg’s deal is a trade and Arch Street, owned by the late Jesse Woodring, can be purchased for $125,000, making the total cost of purchase and renovations $818,000.
City Administrator Ocker said there will be an additional cost of around $250,000 to outfit any of the buildings.
Ocker also said the city received 10 calls in favor of Walberg's building on Monday.
Police Chief Brad Hare said it would be unacceptable for the city to delay a vote on a property any longer.
"All three properties work," he said. "I think at this point a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into this and it would be irresponsible to not move forward at this time."
Brosious agreed there is a need for a police department but wants the city to slow down.
"I agree that there is a need for a police department but that should not be the focal point or advertisement for the city," he said.
Councilman Chris Reis said he thought the work session went well.
"I was glad to see Mr. Walberg and the Woodring family come with great offers to our city," he said. "They gave us options to choose from when making this big decision and we will take all facts into consideration."
A vote will now take place on Monday at 6:15 p.m. via www.freeconferencecall.com.
Blueprints for each of the buildings are posted at www.sunburypa.org.