SUNBURY — Breads, rolls, cakes, brownies and freshly-grown produce were offered free to the public in Cameron Park, Thursday afternoon, the most recent "takery" day, started by Sunbury Together, an interfaith clergy group working to build spiritual and community life.
You won't find the word "takery" in any dictionary.
But given what this new word means, it seems appropriate.
Rabbi Nina Mandel, Temple Beth El, of Sunbury came up with the idea — and the word.
"I love to bake," she said Friday. "And I was baking a lot of bread. But there is only so much bread one person can eat. I thought it would be really nice to have a way of sharing this, and building on Sunbury Together's programs of community inter-relations, I came up with this idea."
Mandel called it the "takery" because it is a bakery that you get to take home.
"Maybe I should copyright the word," she said, laughing.
"A student of mine came up with the logo," Mandel explained. "I baked and people from my congregation baked. Now we are getting donations, such as breads from Panera, in Lewisburg, David's Delicious Breads and produce from the Lewisburg Community Garden."
The baked goods are packaged so that individuals and families can take a whole loaf of bread, or a bunch of brownies.
"The idea is that they are going home," Mandel said. "A lot of people who come here are living on the margins. But everybody should have some cake or something homemade. And that is our free-giveaway idea."
Ann Keeler Evans, pastor, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, was also in the park helping out.
"I can't bake," she confessed.
Keeler Evans said the first month of the takery was in February, and the idea has been to hold it monthly. The next one is in August.
"Donors want to know who this is going to," she said. "But once they realize this is a community giveaway, they've been interested in helping out. What we don't give away we'd ordinarily give to Elijah's Bowl or Haven Ministries."
Destiny Lopez, of Sunbury, was thrilled with the idea. On her way to a singing performance, she stopped by Cameron Park.
"I just want to eat healthy," she told Keeler Evans. Looking over the selection of baked goods she chose a corn wheat bread.
"Thank you so much," she said.
"People just need to know that we'll be here every month," Keeler Evans said.